To crown a new #1 contender for the Knockouts Title, Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace worked an Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory. Steelz won it to become the new #1 contender for the Knockouts Title.

Grace hit what looked like a Sky High from the ropes by the X on Tasha Steelz. Lady Frost did a massive moonsault from the top of the truss to the outside.

At this same show, Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match took place.