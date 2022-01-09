To crown a new #1 contender for the Knockouts Title, Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace worked an Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory. Steelz won it to become the new #1 contender for the Knockouts Title.
Grace hit what looked like a Sky High from the ropes by the X on Tasha Steelz. Lady Frost did a massive moonsault from the top of the truss to the outside.
At this same show, Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match took place.
The Knockouts just made history at #HardToKill!
🥶@RealLadyFrost #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/4PGXxvGE74
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
.@RealTSteelz has made history. She has won the first EVER KNOCKOUTS ULTIMATE X MATCH!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/UeiBz2EhJI
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022