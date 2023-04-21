Tasha Steelz wants a showdown with IWGP Women’s Champion, Mercedes Moné.

The Boricua Badass spoke about the CEO during her latest interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co. During their chat, Steelz named the former Sasha Banks as her dream opponent for the upcoming IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls events, which is a crossover show that features talents from IMPACT and NJPW.

Steelz tells Falls that she is manifesting a matchup with Moné into the air, adding that in this business you can “never say never.”

The CEO vs. The Boricua Badass? I see it. I see it. A lot of people have been seeing it as well. Never say never. You can never say never, and we’re going to just manifest it right now. We’re going to speak it into existence, and hopefully, at Multiverse United 2, everyone will get to see Tasha Steelz vs. Mercedes Mone.

Moné is preparing to defend her IWGP Women’s Championship against May Iwatani at the at the April 23rd All-Star Grand Queendom event for STARDOM. She recently attacked Iwatani in her first STARDOM appearance. Read about that here. Check out Steelz interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)