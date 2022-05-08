Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz put her title on the line against Havok at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
Steelz went over with the Blackout to retain the title.
Steelz defeated Rosemary to retain the Knockouts World Title at Rebellion. Havok was ejected from ringside. Havok and Rosemary would gain a measure of revenge when they defeated Steelz and Evans in tag team action.