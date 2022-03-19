IMPACT Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz recently spoke with WrestleZone about a her desire for the promotion to bring back the Knockouts Lockdown stipulation, and how she is very excited to face former AEW star Big Swole at the upcoming GCW For The Culture event. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she has spoken with IMPACT management about bringing back Knockouts Lockdown:

“For the women, I hope [Ultimate X] will continue. I don’t want it to be this thing where it was just this year, whether it’s a yearly thing or we bring it back later on again this year. Knockouts Lockdown, I wanna do that. I’ve brought it up to IMPACT management to bring that back, the Knockouts Lockdown. I’ve never really done a cage match like that before, so I think it’ll definitely be something on my bucket list to do, especially going in as champion and defending my title doing it. So, that’s definitely the thing at the top of my bucket list, the Knockouts Lockdown. Another thing is an iron woman match but a 60-minute iron woman match.”

On getting to face Big Swole at the upcoming GCW For The Culture event:

“Going against Big Swole at For The Culture, that’s a pretty big event that’s been happening for the past two or three years from GCW. It’s pretty big for me because Big Swole and I, we just kind of passed each other in our career, so now facing each other, I think we’re just gonna tear it up real big and we’ve been waiting for us to do it and it’s very exciting for me and I can’t wait and I’m sure she’s excited as well,” Steelz said. “I can’t wait for that match, it’s going to be pretty damn good.”