There wasn’t a title change when Tasha Steelz made her latest title defense against Rosemary.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match finished with Steelz hitting a step-up cutter off the turnbuckle and followed with a modified Michinoku Driver for the win.
Rosemary earned this title shot after beating nine other Knockouts in a #1 Contenders Battle Royal on Impact TV.
