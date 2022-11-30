Tasha Steelz has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

Steelz recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald and revealed that she has signed a new multi-year contract extension with Impact.

“I’m excited, re-signed with Impact, so Impact gets more flavor. I’m glad to deliver it for the next few years. Impact fans, I know they’re very excited to hear the news. I’m excited. More flavor to come,” she said.

Steelz was asked why she re-signed with the company.

“It’s just the fact of what I haven’t done yet,” she said. “You look back at it, I’ve achieved so much, a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Knockouts Champion, first-ever Ultimate X winner, I’ve made history. I’ve basically wrote my name in the history books so many times, what is there left to do? Then you think of it and Impact has so many opportunities that they offer you and so much that happens. Just when you think you’re done and you think, ‘I’ve done this so many times,’ they always come up with something new. ‘I want to get to that.’ Whether it’s a new title, a new match, first-evers, everything. That was basically my thought process. I know there is so many opportunities that are going to present itself. There are females, like Deonna (Purrazzo) and I, we haven’t touched yet and I definitely would love to have that match later on down the line, fingers crossed. Those things are crossing my mind, and I have to stay. I have to accomplish these things. If there is anybody that gives you that opportunity to be yourself and go out there to be yourself and not have to change, it is definitely Impact. Definitely had to stay here.”

After runs with ROH, the NWA and various indie promotions, Steelz debuted with Impact in May 2019, competing in a Knockouts Battle Royal. She then returned in May 2020 for a loss to Kylie Rae on the May 12 show, but it was announced the next day that Steelz had signed with the company. Since then she’s held the Knockouts World Title once, and the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles twice.

Steelz last wrestled at the Impact Over Drive event on November 18, teaming with Savannah Evans for a loss to Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz.

