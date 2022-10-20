IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz recently appeared on the Bob Culture Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on her old Fire ‘N’ Flava tag team with Kiera Hogan and how that could potentially lead to an appearance in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On potentially joining up with The Baddies and her former partnership with Kiera Hogan:

“I chopped it up with the Baddies, and the Baddies all have agreed that Flava needs to be added. I think a lot of Flava needs to be added. So you just never know. You never know. Fire ‘n’ Flava has never died. Fire ‘n’ Flava will still continue beyond.”

Say she doesn’t need a Forbidden Door, she will just walk on through:

“So yeah, AEW, I don’t need a door to go through. I can get in any kind of way. I just show up. How can they deny that? I kinda tweeted to Jade, she’ll see it sometime, that I run the Baddies now. Look at me, I am the captain now.”

