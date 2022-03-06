Knockouts Champion Mickie James put her title on the line against Tasha Steelz at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice special on Saturday night from Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match ended when Steelz hit a cutter out of the air.
James held the title for 132 days as she beat Deonna Purrazzo to win it at Bound For Glory.
