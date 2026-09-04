Independent wrestling standout Tate Mayfairs has warned wrestlers about the dangers of travel fatigue after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing his car.

Mayfairs shared images of the wrecked BMW on social media and said he was driving home following a wrestling booking when he fell asleep.

According to Mayfairs, the car crossed the road and hit bollards.

No one was injured, but Mayfairs said the vehicle was written off.

He specifically connected the accident with the late nights and extended travel that regularly accompany independent wrestling.

Mayfairs also rejected speculation that the crash was part of a wrestling storyline.

The incident provides a stark reminder of a longstanding issue throughout independent wrestling, where performers frequently drive considerable distances after working late-night events before returning home or continuing to another booking.

Mayfairs has competed for promotions including PROGRESS Wrestling, DEFY and Pro Wrestling NOAH, along with appearances during the NXT UK era.