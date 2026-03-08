WWE NXT Vengeance Day kicked off with a bang on Saturday night in “The Sunshine State.”

Following a chaotic opening pair of matches, which saw Blake Monroe defeat Jaida Parker in a Street Fight, and Tony D’Angelo beat Dion Lennox in after a wild parking lot brawl, the first championship clash of the evening was up next.

And it delivered.

After a back-and-forth match inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which saw multiple momentum shifts, the title tilt culminated in the championship changing hands.

Tatum Paxley would go on to get her hand raised, ending things with her Cemetery Drive finisher for the pinfall victory over Izzi Dame.

With the win, Tatum Paxley is the brand new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Results coverage from Orlando, FL.