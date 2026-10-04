Tatum Paxley says life on WWE’s main roster has been “very last minute” and “very chaotic,” although she came into the situation expecting the unexpected.

Paxley made her SmackDown debut earlier this year following a successful run in NXT and has since aligned herself with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Paxley discussed adjusting to the main roster and said she was prepared for the unpredictable nature of the experience.

“Yeah, so I came here with full expectation: be on your toes, expect the unexpected,” Paxley said. “And I had that so in my mind that, you know, everything is very last minute.”

Despite the chaotic environment, Paxley said knowing what to expect beforehand has helped with the transition.

“It is very chaotic, but I already came up here knowing that and being comfortable with that,” she added.

Interestingly, Paxley said the biggest adjustment hasn’t necessarily been anything that happens inside WWE venues. Instead, traveling through unfamiliar downtown areas and simply finding somewhere to park has caused her the most stress.

“I freak out parking the car in the hotels when, like, I can’t find the parking garage,” Paxley said. “Like, I get so stressed driving in these downtown areas and getting to the venue. I panic so hard.

“In the building we’re good, but to it, I hate it.”