Tatum Paxley knows how to pull off a proper surprise.

The WWE NXT Superstar surprised Lyra Valkyria backstage at WWE Raw on Monday night, October 7, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Following Valkyria’s performance in the ten-woman tag-team match that preceded the evening’s main event, she returned to her locker room to take a seat, only for Paxley to pop out and surprise her.

Valkyria thought Paxley was on her honeymoon, which Paxley noted she left early to be with Valkyria.

Paxley married fellow WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal in late-September.

Check out video footage of Tatum Paxley surprising Lyra Valkyria backstage at WWE Raw on 10/7 via the Instagram post embedded below.