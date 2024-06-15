Tatum Paxley is not done yet.

And you can quote her on that!

Following her surprise appearance at the 13th annual TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view on Friday, June 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, WWE NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley recorded a digital exclusive promo backstage at Cicero Stadium.

After coming up short in her attempt to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship as she was unveiled as the surprise competitor answering the open challenge laid out by Jordynne Grace, Paxley shared a brief message on social media.

Still in her ring gear fresh off of her surprise match at the TNA Against All Odds show on 6/14, Paxley assured fans that she is still on a mission to capture gold.

“Jordynne Grace might’ve got the best of me,” Paxley started in the digital exclusive video message. “But there is no doubt that I will do anything-and-everything in my power until I become a champion.”

She concluded by saying through a sadistic laugh, “I’m not done yet.”

For complete TNA Against All Odds 2024 results from June 14, click here.