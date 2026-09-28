Tavion Heights reached the Olympics, but the empty stands in Tokyo left him wanting something he hadn’t expected. In a new Going Ringside interview, the NXT wrestler said the experience helped him realize he wanted to perform for a crowd, and WWE offered the audience he was looking for.

Heights represented the United States in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were held in 2021. Speaking with host Scott Johnson, he recalled walking into an arena without fans and sensing that something was missing.

“There were no fans allowed, and so something that I hadn’t even considered or realized up until that point was, you know, when I walked out into that arena to compete, I was like, something is off. Like, what is missing? And I went out there to compete, but as an athlete you’re trained [to] ignore all distractions, just lock in, focus on the task at hand. So I go out there, I compete. It wasn’t until after the Olympic Games that I realized, I’m like, that feeling, that was the crowd that wasn’t there. You needed to hear them. You needed that energy, the wave that the fans create, that aura they put in the stadium. And that’s when I realized, like, I need that. I’m a performer. Even though I love wrestling with all my heart, I am a performer. I need to be in front of a larger crowd. And the best crowd in the absolute world is, well, the WWE.”

His Olympic experience also shaped the way he learned professional wrestling. WrestlingHeadlines recently looked at Heights’ amateur background and NXT work, and he told Johnson that his mat awareness gave him a head start when he made the transition.

“For me, the biggest thing that was to my advantage was my mat awareness. I knew how to roll. I knew how to land, and I could get thrown on my head and somehow bounce back up. That’s something that takes people a lot of time to learn, is that mat awareness of being able to take slams and being thrown around and how to, you know, shrug those off and just roll accordingly.”

Source: Going Ringside, “NXT Star Tavion Heights Joins the Show”. Heights’ Olympic background is also listed on his WWE profile.