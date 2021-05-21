AEW star Tay Conti was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss her decision to sign with the promotion back in September of 2020, something Conti admits was difficult to do following her bad experience in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she was hesitant to sign with AEW after her experience with WWE:

Oh my God, really, I was not expecting [to be signed that quick]. That was super fast and I was like, ‘Yes, I will keep coming. Let’s see if we like each other’ because that was the conversation because since I was not real happy at my previous job. I was like, you know, I don’t know if I want to sign a contract for long here, long-term contract, being happy again so we kind of feel each other and then when they offered me [the contract], I was like, ‘You know what? I’m pretty sure that I’m happy here so, I’m gonna sign it’ and then, I remember my first match after they announced that I got signed. I was so emotional, let me tell you. I cry a lot.

Believes her improvement in-ring comes from being happier at AEW:

Because I’m happy, 100 percent. That’s the most important thing. It’s not that like — of course I have a great trainer, like Dustin [Rhodes] is doing great work with me and I’m grateful for him but I have more time to watch matches but all of this is happening because I’m happy with myself. I can be who I am without being judged. I can try things. I feel that people trust me, you know? I don’t have that pressure on my back every single time like, ‘Oh, should I say hi? Oh, should I walk with my right foot or my left?’ I don’t have that so, that’s why I’m happy and then I can do better. I feel like every time you’re happy, everything is better, you can do your best.

