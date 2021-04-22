AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter last night to thank fans for tuning in to this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, where Shida successfully defended her title against the Dark Order’s Tay Conti. Shida also took a moment to praise Conti, calling the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt one of the toughest opponents she’s ever faced.

Conti would then write back, “Tonight I didn’t fail, I learned…Thank you so much

@shidahikaru ! So much respect for you Red heart I’ll pick myself up and I’m coming for you again! Literally the hardest match I ever had.”

Shortly afterwards WWE superstar Bayley would comment on Conti’s Tweet with, “I remember working your tryout, proud of you!” Conti responds with, “I’ll never forget your energy, thank you!!”

