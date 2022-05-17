AEW star Tay Conti was a recent guest on Brandon Walker’s Rasslin program (along with Sammy Guevara) to discuss a wide range of topics, including her desire to challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s title, and how she feels about Paige VanZant. Highlights from the interview are below.

Takes shots at Paige VanZant:

“What’s her name again, the chick from the OnlyFans? Paige VanZant, waiting on her”. She signed, never here, waiting on her. I do both, I am here, I’m on Instagram, she can’t handle it, that’s not on me. So, you guys need to complain with her. You guys need to hate her, not me, because I am here doing my job.”

Eyeing another shot at the AEW women’s title:

“I am going for the belt again, it’s about time, come on It’s about time, I love Thunder but business is business.”

Teases something big is on the horizon for her and Sammy:

“You all just wait for the next couple of months, the world is not prepared, they’re not ready. You think we are going to giveaway like this? Just don’t be ready, you guys are going to hate anyway.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)