Last night’s AEW Full Gear featured Britt Baker defending her women’s championship against number one contender Tay Conti in a competitive back and forth that the Dentist ended up winning after trapping Conti in a small-package pin.

Today Conti took to Twitter to comment on her loss, stating that even when “she loses she wins” because of how much she learns from the experience. She writes, “Even when I lose, I win. I had to fail so many times to be where I’m today, yesterday I didn’t fail, I learned. I’ll keep going as I always do, that’s what brought me here and I’m not stopping. To the top I go.”

Meanwhile Baker threw some praise to Conti on Twitter by writing, “I can confirm no one kicks harder than @TayConti. Regardless…”

Check it out below.