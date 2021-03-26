AEW star Tay Conti was a recent guest of Lucha Libre Online to discuss a variety of topics, including how she’s training for an upcoming MMA fight and how she has Deonna Purrazzo and the IMPACT Knockouts championship in her sights. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she will be fighting in MMA soon:

Yes, this is one of my goals that I want to achieve. I was never very good with my strikes and with my hands. With my kicks yes, but with my hands no. I have Judo and Jiu Jitsu that help me a lot. I’m working my hands right now to try to be better. When I set out to do something, I have to do it well otherwise I will not do it. That is why I am training and I am determined. I am training every day. I spoke about a date and a person and yes, yes, I will be fighting in MMA very soon. I obviously have to talk to Tony and talk to everyone prior to come to an agreement; but it is one of my goals. I hope it happens very soon because I am working very hard for this.

On possibly wrestling Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts title:

Well of course. I will never say no to competition. I wanna do it. I can do it. If my boss [calls] me and says: ‘You can go’. I will go! All I need a word from my boss and I’ll be there. To wrestle Deonna for the Championship. I’d love to. Also go to AAA or anywhere. I love to wrestle; I love doing my job, learning, helping other people, having other people to help me and sharing together. Whatever they tell me to do, I will do it and I will be happy. I hope to be able to wrestle Deonna very soon.

