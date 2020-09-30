AEW women’s division star Tay Conti issued a statement on her Twitter last night addressing her current in-ring attire, and how it was a challenge for her to perform without sleeves and her waist revealed. The former NXT standout explains that she went through a good amount of therapy and mind work before she finally felt comfortable in her own body.

She writes, “I know I always post pics but being in the ring without long sleeves and with low waist shorts was a challenge. A mental insecurity that almost nobody believes I have it but yes I do. After a good amount of therapy and mind work, I did it. We all should feel good in our own skin.”

Later she adds, “Do not ask me why, when I take pictures I just have the photographer and I and sometimes the production people. When it comes to wrestle in front a bunch of people my insecurities about my body was a issue but not anymore.”

Check it out below.

