AEW star Tay Conti recently spoke with Elite POV about her entrance at Full Gear, and how current TNT champion Sammy Guevara helped her perfect her moonsault. Highlights from the interview are below.

Discusses her entrance at AEW Full Gear:

I was so worried about the match that I didn’t even think about [the entrance]. In AEW, we have so much freedom to do the things that we want and to come up with ideas. I was so nervous with the match and thinking about everything else that I forgot about my entrance. Last minute, as always, I was talking with my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do for my entrance?’ I didn’t think about it, nobody told me anything about it. ‘What should I do?’ In a Judo or MMA big fight, I was trying to put myself in that position. I went to Tony, ‘hey, do you have five minutes?’ he’s always available to talk, it’s Tony. I told him the idea and I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can do it’ because it was super last minute, two or three days before the pay-per-view. He was like, ‘Of course we can do it. We’ll figure it out. It’s easy.’ I ordered my flag off Amazon. Amazon saved my life.

How Sammy Guevara has helped her, specifically with her moonsault:

I told Sammy (Guevara) because I’m real close to him and I was talking to him about the match and was like, ‘I want to do something different that I never did before’ because I always need to do one thing that I never did before. We were going to trampoline parks and I was not able to do a backflip at all. He was like, ‘You can do it.’ No, I can not. In three days, I was doing a moonsault with him. He’s so confident and I trusted him. He had a lot of patience with me. We have like 100 videos on my phone. After the trampoline park, we went there like three times, and then I had to try in the ring. I was super nervous. There were people around and I was like, ‘what if I can’t do it?’ ‘what if I get hurt?’ ‘What if?’ ‘What if?’ No, stop thinking, you’re going to do it. He was there to help me and I trust him. He’s good. I did it a couple of times in the ring, first from the apron to the outside and he was like, ‘now we’re going to try from the top.’ I tried like a couple days before the pay-per-view was the first time I really tried from the top to the inside and I hit it a couple of times and felt confident. I really want to try to the outside and he was like, ‘I don’t think that’s necessary.’ ‘How am I going to do it for the first time ever in a pay-per-view match? I’m going to be nervous and tired.’ He was like, ‘You’re just going to do it.’ Then, it happened. I would not do it without his help.

