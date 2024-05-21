Tay Melo is on the comeback trail.

This week, the AEW star took to social media and revealed she is finally back to training after missing over a year of action.

Melo was first on the sidelines due to a back injury, and then took time off for maternity leave, as she and Sammy Guevara had their first child last November after announcing their pregnancy at last year’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

“So happy to be able to be in the ring again,” Melo. “With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body [and] I still feel so week inside.”

She continued, “I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday.”