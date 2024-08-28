Tay Melo is on the comeback trail.

During Sammy Guevara’s special AEW All In: London 2024 video blog from iconic Wembley Stadium over the weekend, some big news was dropped from the women’s wrestling star and significant other of “The Spanish God.”

Melo, who has been away from the ring since March of 2023 while giving birth and raising she and Guevara’s newborn baby, announced that she has been medically cleared.

In the video blog, prior to All In: London, Tay and Sammy are shown with their child at Wembley Stadium when Tay noted that she wants to wrestle. Guevara responded, “That might be soon?” Tay replied, “You gotta call Tony Khan and ask him because I don’t know about that. I’m cleared, though. I’m cleared. Mama is cleared. Just got cleared.”

With that in mind, it would appear likely that Melo joins Guevara in returning to AEW programming in the near future.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)