Tay Melo came up short in her in-ring return.

As noted, the better-half of Sammy Guevara and fellow AEW star made her long-awaited in-ring return in her STARDOM debut at the STARDOM: The New Year 2025 special event on Friday morning.

The match saw Melo join forces with a familiar face to AEW fans, Mina Shirakawa, for a tag-team showdown against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla.

Athena scored the pin over Melo with her beautiful O-Face in what was her STARDOM debut as well.

Following the bout, Athena and Thekla ripped up a “We Want Mina” sign, before arguing with each other. This led to Thekla challenging Athena after the show, only for Athena to brush it off.

Melo and Shirakawa also spoke in a backstage interview after the show. You can watch all of these videos below.

Athena won her STARDOM debut at New Year Dream after pinning Tay Melo with her ever beautiful O-Face! After the match, Athena and Thekla celebrated by ripping a WE WANT MINA sign… before arguing with each other. pic.twitter.com/KgAM8BmkQ5 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 3, 2025

ROH “Forever Champion” Athena celebrated her debut & win backstage at #STARDOM NEW YEAR DREAM 2025 but Thekla — her tag partner from today — has other plans. 🎤 @emilymaeheller caught up with her to see what @AthenaPalmer_FG is thinking after an eventful debut pic.twitter.com/KJKW33itQy — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 3, 2025