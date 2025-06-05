Tay Melo is officially back in the mix at All Elite Wrestling.

The former TBS Championship contender made a surprise return during AEW Fyter Fest, stepping in to rescue Anna Jay from a dangerous situation. Jay was moments away from being thrown off the stage by Megan Bayne when Melo ran in and made the save.

Armed with a kendo stick, Melo took out Penelope Ford and had a tense face-off with Bayne before officials intervened and separated them.

This marks Tay’s first appearance on AEW television since January 2023. She announced her pregnancy later that year at Double or Nothing, and eventually returned to in-ring action with STARDOM in January 2025.

Before her hiatus, Melo had been regularly teaming with Anna Jay.

For those interested, check out our complete AEW Fyter Fest 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.