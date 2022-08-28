Tay Melo (Tay Conti) spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and during it, she named Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa as people that she wants to work with in AEW.

Tay, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, has worked with such stars as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida and Jade Cargill since joining the promotion:

“My short term goal right now is putting my new name out there and trying to rebrand myself. I want to go back of course for the main title picture, but more than that I want to keep learning and growing. Keep working with people that bring so much to the table. I wanna work with Toni Storm, I wanna work Shida again, I wanna work Thunder Rosa, I wanna work Britt again, Britt was one of my favorite matches, she brings so much when she’s on the mic. She’s a beast on the mic. I wanna learn, I think that’s my main goal all the time. I want to do my best and keep growing.”

Quotes via WrestleTalk