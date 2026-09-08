Tay Melo has clarified that she has not retired from professional wrestling. Her response came after a fan interpreted the removal of “wrestler” from her social media biography as an announcement that her career was over.

Replying in Portuguese on September 4, Melo wrote, “Nope, I haven’t retired,” in translation.

The clarification follows Tony Khan’s earlier statement that he intended to grant her request for an AEW release. A return date or next booking was not announced in Melo’s reply.

If you use any portion of the quote from this article, please credit Tay Melo’s post on X and identify the quotation as a translation from Portuguese.

Source: Tay Melo on X