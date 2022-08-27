AEW star Tay Melo (fka Tay Conti) recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the negative fan reaction from her getting together with Sammy Guevara, how Sammy still has a good relationship with his ex-fianceè Pam, and how 2021 was the best year of her career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks the negative reaction from fans of her and Sammy getting together:

“At the end of 2021, there was all that drama with me and Sammy. I was super upset because that was the best year of my career. I know who I am, and I know I did nothing wrong… People just talking shit.”

Says she and Sammy still have a good relationship with Sammy’s ex-fianceè, Pam:

“Every time we’ve had a conversation about her, Sammy always talks about her with a lot of respect and love. After the whole [social media] drama, she was the one that text us, to check on us.”

