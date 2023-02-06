Tay Melo is very happy competing for AEW in the United States, but she says a dream of hers would be to compete in Japan.

The AEW star and JAS member discussed this topic during a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she expressed her interest in wrestling as many Joshi-talents as possible due to her love of the Japanese style. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she hopes to wrestle as many Joshi wrestlers as possible:

Honestly, I want to wrestle them all. I love Japanese style. It’s part of my roots because of judo. I always loved the culture, the language, the respect they have for each other, and the hard work. It’s no surprise that I want to wrestle Giulia more than anyone else. I can’t wait to share a ring with her one day.

Says going to compete in Japan would be a dream come true:

Going to Japan has been a dream for a long time, even before wrestling. I know that I’ll learn a lot and it can change my career for the better. I remember training with Meiko Satomura for a little bit in NXT. I asked her to help me with my kicks and the way she teaches, the way she moves is everything, I just loved it. I had the pleasure to work with Kairi, Io Shirai, and Shida, and man I always learned a lot from them and had so much fun. It’s truly the style I love and feel comfortable [with]. I’m super open to going to Japan, I really want to go. I’m waiting for the opportunity.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)