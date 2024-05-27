Tay Melo provides an update.

The AEW star has not wrestled for the company since March of 2023. She and her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, revealed that they were having a baby back in May of 2023. Over the last few days reports have surfaced stating that Melo was training for her in-ring return, but it doesn’t appear that will be happening immediately.

Melo posted on social media today in response to a fan and stated that she is still a couple of months away from being cleared to wrestle.

A couple more months until I’m cleared ❤️ https://t.co/fRuxV2Man4 — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) May 27, 2024

