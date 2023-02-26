Tay Melo feels like she’s found her identity in AEW.

The JAS member recently spoke with Elite POV about competing in street fights for the promotion, which has happened multiple times over the last couple of years. Melo explains that she really feels connected to these types of brawls, and hopes to compete in one once a month. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she removed a thumbtack from her head while on an airplane:

It was hurting so much, and I thought it was my braid, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. I know what it was. It was all the way in, and I had such a bad headache, and I had blood in my hair because I had no time to wash my hair. I took a shower at the arena, but I had no time to wash my hair because it takes a long time, so I just did a little crazy thing and went to the airport with blood in my hair.

Says she loves doing the street fights

I love it. I feel like I didn’t know what to expect after the first [Street Fight]. I told Sammy, I feel like I found myself [by competing in Street Fights]. I don’t get as nervous for a Street Fight as I do for a normal match. It’s crazy. It’s like my blood’s going. I want to be there more than anything. I want to keep going. I want more time. I want to do more crazy things. I don’t really think about what can go wrong. I come up with so many ideas for those types of matches. The finish [of the most recent Street Fight] was our idea. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do this. Help me get there.’ I just love it. I really feel I found myself in those types of matches, and I’m telling you, I want to do one every month.

Melo’s last street fight took place on an episode of Rampage in January. She and Anna Jay lost to Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. Full interview can be found below.

