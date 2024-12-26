“Mama is back!”

After being on the sidelines for nearly two years, Tay Melo is advertised for her long-awaited in-ring return.

Like Kenny Omega, however, it doesn’t appear she will be returning to the squared circle in AEW.

The women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Thursday to announce her in-ring return alongside Mina Shirakawa against Athena and Thekla at the upcoming STARDOM New Year Dream event on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The 1/3 return date marks the STARDOM debut for Melo, and the first time fans will see her in action since giving birth to she and Sammy Guevara’s daughter, Luna, in 2023. Her last match was in March of 2023.

“January 3rd, Mama is back,” Melo wrote along with a video released on X. “A dream ✅. Starting 2025 in the best way possible.”