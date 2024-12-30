Another update regarding the long-awaited in-ring return of Tay Melo has surfaced.
As noted, for the first time in two years, AEW women’s star Tay Melo will be returning to the squared circle for a match, as she was announced for her STARDOM debut at the upcoming STARDOM New Year Dream 2025 show.
In an update, Melo’s opponents for the tag-team bout have now been announced.
Melo will join forces with Mina Shirakawa to take on the duo of ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla in tag-team action at the show, which is scheduled for January 3, 2025.
Coming up on January 3rd in #STARDOM, an international tag team match sees @taymelo make her return to the ring alongside @MinaShirakawa to take on the ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG and @toxic_thekla in tag team action! pic.twitter.com/6KRVES7o3W
