Another update regarding the long-awaited in-ring return of Tay Melo has surfaced.

As noted, for the first time in two years, AEW women’s star Tay Melo will be returning to the squared circle for a match, as she was announced for her STARDOM debut at the upcoming STARDOM New Year Dream 2025 show.

In an update, Melo’s opponents for the tag-team bout have now been announced.

Melo will join forces with Mina Shirakawa to take on the duo of ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla in tag-team action at the show, which is scheduled for January 3, 2025.