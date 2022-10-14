Pro-wrestling star and former longest-reigning Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of subjects, including her thoughts on working for multiple companies at once, and how she does hope to eventually sign with just one company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she has enjoyed working for numerous companies at once:

“I’ve been having so much fun getting to know these companies and wrestling everywhere. Just playing around and living my life. It has been incredible to have places like Impact, NWA, AAA, and MLW that have allowed me to do this and stretch my wings.”

Say she does hope to sign with a company full-time:

“The long-term plan would be to sign somewhere full-time and see where that takes me. I think it’s something I’m looking to in the new year. I just want to be somewhere that makes me happy where I can wrestle, have a very creative storyline, and where feel an honest amount of support. We’ll see what happens.”