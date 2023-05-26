Taya Valkyrie discusses a potential WWE return.

Valkyrie was signed to the company’s NXT brand back in February of 2021, where she worked under the name Franky Monet. Unfortunately, her run didn’t last long as WWE released her in November of that year due to budget cuts from COVID-19.

Things seem to have worked out for Valkyrie, who worked consistently after her release for a number of different companies including NWA, IMPACT, and MLW, where she was the first-ever Featherweight Champion. Now she competes for AEW and will challenge for the TBS Championship at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Valkyrie spoke about her time in WWE and whether she would be open to making a return during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Here is what she had to say.

I didn’t really think about it too much. Obviously, I have some friends that have gone back, for example, Chelsea Green is an example and she’s thriving, and she is killing it. I’m so proud of her. But like, I didn’t really think about it too much. I just knew that if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. And also, I was kind of indifferent. I didn’t know if I wanted to subject myself to being in a space like that again. And I mean, it worked out. I couldn’t be happier about it.

