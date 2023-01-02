Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie made an appearance on Retro Chat Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Taya talked about what makes the Impact women’s division stand out from other companies.

“I definitely think that we are, just overall as a roster — I’m going to say this for all of IMPACT — we are a bunch of misfit toys and we all have to just work a lot harder sometimes to get the recognition when we’re putting out a lot of work,” she told the “Retro Chat Podcast.”

“For the women, we are given time,” Valkyrie continued. “You will see more than one women’s match on an IMPACT show, on a pay-per-view. The tag team titles are being pushed at the forefront, along with multiple Knockouts’ matches — from grudge matches to death matches to Last Woman Standing and Ultimate X and Queen of the Mountain and all that stuff. So it’s that’s what sets us apart.”