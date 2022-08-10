PWMania recently conducted an interview with Taya Valkyrie to get her thoughts on the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view, as well as what she thinks about the current state of women’s wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On her upcoming matches at NWA 74:

“It’s a crazy time for me. I’m training hard, dieting, and just preparing for the show. This is what you do to prepare for television, competition, and just facing the best in the world. I’m in full preparation mode. I’m coming with everything I got. I have a whole bag of tricks. I don’t know who everyone is that will be in the Burke Invitational. Last year Chelsea won, will she win again this year? I don’t know. I just have to keep myself grounded and ready for everything if, and when, that opportunity comes up.”

Thinks the current state of women’s wrestling is very exciting:

“I think it’s a very exciting time. Women have been pushing for these opportunities for a long time. I’ve been wrestling for 12 years now, and now I’m main eventing PPVs and challenging for championships that aren’t just women’s championships. There’s still a long way to go, but the world is full of very talented women and people need to recognize that. We deserve the respect, the time, and the spot. We will see more of that moving forward.”