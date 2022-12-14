Speaking to Denise Salcedo this week, Taya Valkyrie stated that she sometimes felt as though no one in WWE NXT understood what to do with her.

In February 2021, Valkyrie signed a contract with WWE. From then until her release in November of the same year, she performed under the ring name Franky Monet.

“At first, I was having the best time. Nobody could tell me anything. I was just like, “I am doing it, I am here, everything that I did led me here.” I kept telling myself I’m gonna do it. John (Morrison) is just like, “You are the queen of manifesting. You did it. Oh my God!” “It was too good to be true. As time went on, I just felt like sometimes no one knew what to do with me or something. I don’t know. It was very strange and I keep reminding myself too is people don’t realize is like I was there during the pandemic, okay. So, nobody was having any house shows. I never got the chance to have those really good connections with my coaches, with the producers, with Triple H, with Shawn Michaels.”

