Taya Valkyrie is loving the gossip going around the wrestling community about where she might end up now that her stint with IMPACT is done.

The current reigning MLW Featherweight Champion is rumored to be answering the challenge of Jade Cargill at this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The TBS Champion called out any Canadian star to face off since the show takes place in Winnipeg. However, Valkyrie tells WrestleZone that she will be at home on Wednesday. Check out her full interview below.

Where she will be during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

I will be in Los Angeles, California I will be here in my house with my dogs. John will be back from Australia, so yeah, I’ll be here.

Says she enjoys reading gossip about where she might end up:

I love gossip. I woke up to a bunch of texts from people and social media blowing up, but it is what it is. It’s gossip, people will talk. Honestly, keep talking,” Valkyrie said. “I’m just gonna sit here and keep doing my thing. Just enjoy the ride, everybody. Enjoy the ride. You’re meant to be entertained. Stop trying to figure it all out. It will all work out in the end. So enjoy it. Watch pro wrestling everywhere. I obviously have dedicated over a decade of my life to this, and I’m going to continue to do that. So, just enjoy the show.

