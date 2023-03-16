AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Winnipeg, which will see Powerhouse Hobbs make his first defense of the TNT Championship and Taya Valkyrie wrestling her first match after debuting on tonight’s Dynamite. Check it out below.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT Championship

-Taya Valkyrie makes in-ring debut

-Team 2Point0 vs. Bollywood Boyz

-More matches will be announced for 3/22 Dynamite