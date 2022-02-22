Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Franky Monet, made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Feeling there was a big change when NXT 2.0 started:

“It was like night and day. It was a very obvious change of energy and a very obvious feeling. We were hearing all sorts of rumors about what they were looking for compared to last week. I was very confused and like, what is going on? This was in the summer, and I had debuted in like March. It was so weird. It was the most confusing experience in my entire life. Having worked everywhere, I was left like, what’s going on?”

What she learned in NXT:

“Definitely some of the psychology stuff. I was so fluent in Lucha Libre that it was interesting to have a better understanding of their type of psychology. Also, just taking my time and not rushing things. I feel like my selling has improved a lot to make things seem bigger. If anything, they have polished me up to make me bigger.”

