Pro-wrestling star and former IMPACT Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie recently participated in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions and discussed all things pro-wrestling, including whether she would be interested in joining AEW and how she wishes WWE gave her more of an opportunity during her time in NXT. Highlights can be found below.

Wishes she had more of an opportunity to show off what she could do in WWE:

It was great [being in NXT] but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do, I’ll be honest. I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know, know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table but, with that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I am super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you about who I am starting next week.

Says she is looking for the best place for her talents:

Everything, I promise you, will play out and it will play out in the best way possible. I just know that I’m taking my time to figure out what the best place is for me, for my family, what makes me happy and it’s gonna be well worth the wait.

How she’s open to going to AEW:

Of course I would go to AEW. I mean, they are doing something different, a lot of my peers and my best friends, my brothers [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon are over there so why not? So we’ll see what happens.

Would love to compete in the Owen Hart tournament:

I mean, as a Canadian, I think that I should definitely be in the Owen tournament. I was trying to think what Canadian girls were a part of AEW and I’m gonna say Allie [The Bunny] is probably the only one, so I think that there needs to be a little bit of Canadian in that scenario so I would absolutely love to.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)