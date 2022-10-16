Taya Valkyrie is still your Reina de Reinas Champion following AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event where she defeated Kamille to retain her title.
Originally, Valkyrie was scheduled to face Thunder Rosa at the show, but Rosa is dealing with a back injury, which forced her to pull out of the match.
The victory marks Valkyrie’s fifth successful defense of the title.
TAYA SENDS KAMILLE THROUGH A TABLE BUT SHES TOO DAMN TALL #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/TixH7jMx7W
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2022
Taya is Busted Open #Triplemania #Triplemania30 #Trending #LuchaLibreMexicana #wrestler #women #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/xpzJqSkof7
— The Guardian Of Chaos (@bigdaddyGOC) October 16, 2022