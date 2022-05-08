There wasn’t a title change when AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie made her latest title defense against Deonna Purrazzo.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV. The finish saw Purrazzo get the Reina de Reinas Championship and in doing so, got rolled up by Valkyrie and pinned.
At Rebellion, Valkyrie knocked off Purrazzo to reclaim the title she never lost. In a promo on Impact, Valkyrie was blindsided by Deonna, leading to a rematch at Under Siege.