Taya Valkyrie has returned to Impact Wrestling.

Friday’s Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon saw AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo retain her AAA title over Faby Apache in another Champ Champ Challenge. As Purrazzo was cutting a promo on new ROH Interim Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez, who won the interim title by defeating Willow Nightingale at ROH Supercard of Honor XV, Valkyrie made her return and interrupted the promo.

Valkyrie and Purrazzo had words and the match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Title was confirmed for the upcoming Impact Rebellion pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on when Purrazzo vs. Martinez for the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Title will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Valkyrie spent more than three years with Impact until leaving in January 2021. She signed with WWE NXT in February of last year, debuting as Franky Monet. She was released this past November. Valkyrie has the longest Knockouts World Title reign in Impact history at 377 days for her first and only run with the title, which went from January 6, 2019 until January 18, 2020.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card, along with footage of Taya’s return at Multiverse of Matches:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

