Taya Valkyrie is opening up about her decision to leave All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the former AEW star discussed the circumstances surrounding her departure from the company, revealing that she had been dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier this year.

Despite her eventual decision to move on, Valkyrie credited AEW with being supportive throughout her recovery.

“I was dealing with an injury most of this year, earlier in the year, which I then got cleared from, which I also didn’t really talk about because I just don’t feel like that’s something that everybody needs to know about,” Valkyrie said. “And AEW was super supportive, helped me get through that.”

Once medically cleared to return to action, Valkyrie found herself evaluating whether remaining with the promotion was the right decision for her career.

“Got cleared, feel amazing, all these things. And then, yeah, it just kind of came down to the decision of, like, do I want to stay here or do I not? And I really had to look at myself and be like, okay, what do I want? I’ve been working so hard for so long, and I just really have always bet on myself.”

Valkyrie noted that much of the work she puts into her career takes place away from the public eye, allowing her to be prepared when opportunities to pursue something different present themselves.

“I’ve always been probably someone that they’re like, ‘What the f**k is she doing that?’ kind of thing. But guess what? I bet on myself, and I also put in the work. A lot of people are like, ‘What have you been doing? I don’t get it.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve been doing so much that people don’t see,’ so that when these kinds of situations happen, I’m ready to go.”

After spending 16 years in the professional wrestling business, Valkyrie felt she had reached a point in her career where she needed more than what she was getting creatively in AEW.

She stressed, however, that there is no animosity between herself and AEW President Tony Khan.

“I just really felt like I wanted more from the company and wanted more for myself, especially after 16 years in the business,” she explained. “If it’s not a good fit anymore, it’s not a good fit. So, I have nothing bad to say about anybody. Love Tony Khan, love everyone there. But I just felt like it was my time.”

Valkyrie also revealed that her husband, AEW star Johnny TV, could see her growing frustration behind the scenes. She pointed to several projects she developed herself, as well as the numerous creative pitches she made during her time with the company.

“John could see I wanted more. I wasn’t happy. I wanted to do more things. And I created Making Towns. I created Johnny Loves Taya. I was constantly coming up with ideas and costumes and things and pitches, and things were not sticking. So I have to go somewhere else to be happy and find that creativity.”

When asked what she would change about AEW’s women’s division from a creative standpoint, Valkyrie expressed her belief that the company has more than enough programming to provide additional opportunities for its female talent.

“I definitely think more women need to be featured across the board,” she stated. “You know what I mean? They have multiple shows and multiple pay-per-views and ROH and everything. And I feel like there should be more women featured.”

Valkyrie specifically pointed to the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship picture as an area where the company could expand its creative efforts, suggesting that a deeper pool of challengers would benefit the division as a whole.

“You have tag titles. I want to see like 10 different tag teams going after tag titles. I don’t want to see the same three groups going after tag titles. And there’s so many women there that are hardworking and just waiting for the opportunity and a chance.”

According to Valkyrie, giving more performers meaningful roles on television would go a long way toward making them feel involved in the product.

“And I feel like something like that would really open the doors for more people to be featured and feel like part of the conversation because that’s all everyone wants,” she continued. “Everyone backstage is just so passionate and wants to be there and loves pro wrestling and loves AEW, but they just need that opportunity. So that’d be kind of the main thing.”

The former AEW star went as far as to suggest that the promotion could put together an all-women’s pay-per-view, particularly given its working relationships with international promotions such as CMLL and STARDOM.

“I also think that there’s enough women at AEW to do their own pay-per-view,” Valkyrie said. “Think about all the talent they have coming in from CMLL, all the talent they have coming in from Stardom and different places. Give the women more stuff.”

As for what comes next, Valkyrie has been keeping herself busy with a number of ventures outside of professional wrestling, including her music career.

“Obviously, my debut EP, Fake, came out on my birthday, October 22nd. You can stream it wherever you get your music. That is out now, as well as adding my Christmas songs from the last couple years on your playlist. Thank you.”

In addition to her music, Valkyrie has several magazine projects in the works and continues to produce her weekly podcast.

“So that’s what I’ve been really focused on. I’ve got a couple magazine covers and some different things coming out that are really cool that I’ve been working on. I’ve got my podcast every single week, the I Don’t Like That Podcast, on Tuesdays, Tuesday mornings, wherever you listen to podcasts at 8 a.m. Pacific time, not Florida time.”

Valkyrie is also looking to expand her presence in the entertainment industry, revealing that she has secured representation and is actively pursuing acting opportunities.

“We host every Monday at The Abbey. We do red carpet interviews there. And then, yeah, I’m starting out with a new acting coach. I’m going to be taking more improv classes. I’m doing a bunch of stuff,” she added. “So I do have an agent. I’m doing auditions. I am just in the thick of it doing all the magical, wonderful things that this beautiful city allows me to do. And I’m very happy about it.”