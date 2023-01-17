MLW Featherweight champion and top free agent in the industry Taya Valkyrie recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a wide range of topics, including whether she would be interested in returning to WWE, or if she had any desire to go to AEW. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Doesn’t think she would be interested in a WWE return:

I don’t know. I don’t know if I would want to go back. I was fired at the worst time in human history, unfortunately. I worked very hard to get there and I continued to prove myself over and over again, especially this last year. I don’t know. I’m in a good place, I’m working everywhere, making lots of money, being happy, mentally and physically good. Who knows.

On potentially signing with AEW:

I’m here, hey. Who knows. Especially the last few years (wrestling has been unpredictable), you never know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)