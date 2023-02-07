Taya Valkyrie is still a free agent in the competitive wrestling market, but that doesn’t mean she’s not enjoying the opportunities afforded to her.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and current MLW Featherweight Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where she discusses how much the business has changed now that there’s not just one game in town. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she’s still a free agent:

I’m still a free agent and that’s because I’ve just been having a really good time. I’m going everywhere, like you said, and working consistently with all these companies. I have mentioned this before; one of my goals for this year is really finding where I want to be for a long period of time. So when the time comes, when it’s the right fit, that’s definitely something I’m going to be looking into. But for now I’m having a really good time working everywhere and meeting all these different people and working with different producers and working with different wrestlers and exploring the world of professional wrestling again.

How the wrestling industry has changed and talents have more options these days:

I don’t know because it wasn’t like that when I went to work for NXT. I don’t know if it was because everyone was coming back from being shut down and people were like, ‘We just need to get to work.’ I think that had something to do with it. I feel like people were gunning to get to work and do stuff and be in front of crowds. A lot of people during those two / three years of COVID had contracts run out and different things probably happened that led there to being these spots open and the opportunity for people to work together.

How each wrestling company differs from each other: