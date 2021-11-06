Pro-wrestling star and former IMPACT Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter earlier today to add further comments on her WWE release.

Valkyrie, who worked in NXT under the name Frankie Monet, was one of many surprising cuts made by WWE last week, a list that included Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and many more. She already issued a full statement regarding her future, which you can read here.

Today Valkyrie writes, “I’ll say the hardest thing for me to process after being released, is realizing the amount of ppl that lied to me. Some of ya’ll should be ashamed.”

Valkyrie’s husband, John Morrison, continues to work for WWE. We’ll keep you updated on her free agent status.