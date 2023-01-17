Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Delmi Exo at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a World Featherweight Championship match: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Taya Valkyrie’s reign as the inaugural World Featherweight Champion marches towards a milestone 5th title defense as Valkyrie squares off with Delmi Exo in Philly on Saturday night, February 4.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.

Valkyrie, now under Cesar Duran’s AZTECA LUCHA banner, has vanquished all challengers. Facing one of the most popular competitors in the featherweight division in Delmi Exo, look for Valkyrie to continue with her controversial aggressive style – a style that’s been brutal and proven effective.

Can Delmi Exo overwhelm the World Featherweight Champion with her signature Tornado DDT, Plancha Suicida, or Exocution?

Will Valkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?

See Taya Valkryie vs. Delmi Exo for the World Featherweight Championship LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship:

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Real1

Microman

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Davey Richards

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

